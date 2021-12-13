Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

