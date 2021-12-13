Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

GLP opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

