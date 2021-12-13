The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

