Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 97,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $94.70 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.