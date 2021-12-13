Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.75 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

