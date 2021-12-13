Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,390 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Landec worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landec by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.13. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

