Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $420.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.