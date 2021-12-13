Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Tungsten (LON:TUNG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.76) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.00% from the company’s previous close.

TUNG stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Monday. Tungsten has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of £31.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.88.

Tungsten Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

