$0.98 EPS Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.68. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $742,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $530,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

