Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.82. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

F5 Networks stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,778 shares of company stock valued at $8,953,222 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

