Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

