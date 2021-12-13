Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

