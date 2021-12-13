Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

