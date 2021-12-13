The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Joint were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Joint by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Joint by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.95 million, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.23. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

