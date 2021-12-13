Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.37.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in uniQure by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth $242,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

