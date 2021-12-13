Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,123 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 516.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

