Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,041 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.