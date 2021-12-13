Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $615,781.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:OLO opened at $23.59 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 853.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
