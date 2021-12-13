Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $615,781.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLO opened at $23.59 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 853.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

