Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $690,270.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTEK opened at $171.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

