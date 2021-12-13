Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $570,892.92 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $322.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $329.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 346.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 118.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 85.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

