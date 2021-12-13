Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $678,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

