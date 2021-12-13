Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $734,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $94.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

