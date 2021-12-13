Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $872,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Belden were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.