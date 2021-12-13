Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,560 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ODP by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ODP by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ODP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ODP by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.03. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

