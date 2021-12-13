Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

