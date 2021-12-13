Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Omnicell by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

OMCL stock opened at $180.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,719 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

