WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,989 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

