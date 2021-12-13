Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $143.24 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $145.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

