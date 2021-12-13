17,474 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LC stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

