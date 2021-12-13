Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Allied Motion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $606,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

