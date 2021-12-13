Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $774,000 Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

