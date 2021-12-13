Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $887,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $27.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $428,001.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,553 shares of company stock worth $3,042,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.