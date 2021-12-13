Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 7,089 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

