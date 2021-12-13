Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,400 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

SMBK stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

