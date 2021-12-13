Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.