Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Ryerson worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

