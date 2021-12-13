Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

ARWR stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

