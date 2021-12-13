iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $65,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 136,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

