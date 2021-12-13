Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,128 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

