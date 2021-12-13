Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $680.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

