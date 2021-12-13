Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,952,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

