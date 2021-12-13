Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,575 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Union were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WU. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

