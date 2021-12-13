Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after buying an additional 349,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after purchasing an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.04 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

