Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 89,602 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,602 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,113,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.41 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.