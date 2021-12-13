Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1,585.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

