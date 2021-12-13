DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

DD opened at $80.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

