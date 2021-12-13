Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Ecolab reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.