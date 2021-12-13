KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Sells $995,966.19 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.61 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

