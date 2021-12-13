Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. LendingTree reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Shares of TREE opened at $111.88 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

