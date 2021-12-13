Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.